Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues
 By The Associated Press
Report: Trump Continues to Personally Profit From Golf Club Membership Fees
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams
Immigration Court Spotlights the ‘Legal Hell’ of the U.S. Deportation System
 By Bill Boyarsky

Ear to the Ground
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?
Leading Internet Companies Plan Day of Action to Defend Net Neutrality
GOP Lawmakers Aim to Continue NSA Foreign Surveillance Through New Bill
France Will Ban the Sale of Cars That Use Gasoline or Diesel by 2040

A/V Booth
A Former CIA Analyst Explains Why Denuclearization Is Crucial to Stabilizing U.S.-Russia Relations
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra
Building a Bridge
 By Sally Kohn
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
An Unexpected Twist

An Unexpected Twist

Andy Borowitz
$0.99
Lady Lazarus

Lady Lazarus

Andrew Foster Altschul
8.80

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Larry's List
Email this item Print this item

Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

 

BRJ INC. / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Scientists are looking in seemingly peculiar places to treat illnesses such as cancer; a new book argues the upper middle class is contributing to American inequality; meanwhile, moss is combating air pollution in some cities, one pop-up wall at a time. These discoveries and more below.

Scientists Are Studying Chimpanzee Food as a Way to Treat Human Diseases, Including Cancer
Fancy eating a kroma fruit? How about a prickly badi? Or zoobo leaves? If you are feeling unwell, perhaps you should.

Blocking Access to Free Expression in Israel
A Knesset committee has approved for its final votes a benighted bill aimed at granting the government control over the content the public can be exposed to online.

We Are the 99 Percent—Except for the Top 20 Percent of Us
In a new book, Richard V. Reeves argues that members of the upper middle class, not just the ultra-wealthy, are making our society profoundly unequal.

It Is Not Our Job to Fit Into the Democratic Establishment
The new president of Our Revolution on race, class, electoral strategy, and whether we’ll feel the Bern in 2020.

Proof That Americans Are Lying About Their Sexual Desires
What Google searches for porn tell us about ourselves.

Celebrating the Fourth of July in 1941, in Vale, Oregon
Photographer Russell Lee, while working for the Farm Security Administration / Office of War Information, visited the small town of Vale, in eastern Oregon, on the Fourth of July in 1941.

A Canadian Take on the American Revolutionary War
It’s an odd ‘freedom struggle’ that sends 60,000 people fleeing to Canada for their lives, and let’s not forget the autocratic tyrant who supplied the freedom-loving Americans with their guns.

As Democratic Voters Shift Left, ‘Liberal Media’ Keep Shifting Right
In the past few years, the Democratic Party’s rank and file has shifted left on major issues. In contrast, nominally liberal media—or major media whose editorial line is reliably pro-Democratic—have drifted rightward.

Milestones in Consumer Capitalist Kitsch: Water Dept.
Remember hearing about the water sommeliers of fancy restaurants, who enraged the proletariat and inflamed the Internet trolls? Well, they’ve made their way into packaged goods.

A Moss Wall with the Pollution-Eating Power of 275 Trees
The CityTree is a pop-up moss wall capable of consuming as much air pollution in an urban environment as a small forest.

Chaos in Moscow as People Flee From Out-of-Control Portable Toilets
Being chased down the street by an insubordinate loo isn’t your run-of-the-mill horror story.

On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 