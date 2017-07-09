|
|
July 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?
Posted on Jul 9, 2017
Scientists are looking in seemingly peculiar places to treat illnesses such as cancer; a new book argues the upper middle class is contributing to American inequality; meanwhile, moss is combating air pollution in some cities, one pop-up wall at a time. These discoveries and more below.
Scientists Are Studying Chimpanzee Food as a Way to Treat Human Diseases, Including Cancer
Blocking Access to Free Expression in Israel
We Are the 99 Percent—Except for the Top 20 Percent of Us
It Is Not Our Job to Fit Into the Democratic Establishment
Proof That Americans Are Lying About Their Sexual Desires
Celebrating the Fourth of July in 1941, in Vale, Oregon
A Canadian Take on the American Revolutionary War
As Democratic Voters Shift Left, ‘Liberal Media’ Keep Shifting Right
Milestones in Consumer Capitalist Kitsch: Water Dept.
A Moss Wall with the Pollution-Eating Power of 275 Trees
Chaos in Moscow as People Flee From Out-of-Control Portable Toilets
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation