May 13, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Comey Reportedly ‘Willing to Testify, but Wants It to Be in Public’
Posted on May 13, 2017
Numerous questions remain unanswered after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI chief James Comey this week, and, several days later, warned Comey via Twitter that he’d “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”
The ensuing backlash from Comey’s dismissal, apparently unanticipated by White House officials, stems from concern that Trump fired Comey due to the FBI’s investigation into potential Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. The public eagerly awaits answers, especially after an unhelpful Friday press briefing held by Sean Spicer.
There is a chance, however, that Comey could testify before Congress. The New York Times reports:
Earlier this week, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe publicly testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee and made it clear that his bureau will not bend to any pressure from the White House.
The news of Comey’s willingness to testify comes one day after Trump’s former business acquaintances shared information regarding Trump’s possible “tapes.” According to the Washington Post:
“If so,” Hughes explained, “they are evidence related to a criminal investigation and therefore they can be subpoenaed, either by Congress, or by a prosecutor, or special prosecutor if one is appointed, and Trump has to turn them over, as the Supreme Court ruled way back in 1974.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
