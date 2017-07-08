|
July 8, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Leading Internet Companies Plan Day of Action to Defend Net Neutrality
Posted on Jul 8, 2017
Dozens of internet-based companies are joining a protest against the Federal Communications Commission’s stance on net neutrality. On Wednesday, scores of businesses including Amazon, Etsy, Dropbox, Kickstarter, and Vimeo will come together to “sound the alarm” on the threat.
A website promoting the protest explains:
The opposition largely stems from Trump’s new chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, who has been notoriously outspoken in his desire to end net neutrality. The Guardian explains that Pai “pledged last year to take a ‘weed whacker’ to rules that regulate internet service providers like any other companies providing utilities such as water or electricity, arguing they were too onerous on cable companies and stifled innovation,” and adds that the “FCC’s last discussion of open internet rules attracted more than 4 [million] comments, a record that has already been surpassed this time with more than 5 [million] comments so far.”
This is not the first time companies have protest net neutrality rollbacks, and Wednesday’s day of action promises to be massive, with dozens of companies already signed up in support.
The advocacy organization Electronic Frontier Foundation sums up the goal of the online protest: “On July 12, let’s give the world a preview of what the Internet will look like if the FCC goes forward with its plan to dismantle open Internet protections.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
