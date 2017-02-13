|
Chelsea Manning Pens Thank-You to Fellow Inmates
Posted on Feb 13, 2017
In advance of her release from prison in May, Manning wrote a “thank you” letter to her fellow inmates, from whom she was separated following the commutation of her sentence.
“To those who have kept me alive for the past six years,” she said, “you taught me lessons I would have never learned otherwise.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
