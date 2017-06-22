|
June 22, 2017

Can a New CEO Save Uber After Travis Kalanick’s Departure?
Posted on Jun 22, 2017
Travis Kalanick is out as Uber’s CEO, and some analysts think the ride-service company may not survive.
Uber could become the “Enron of the transportation industry” if Kalanick’s successor doesn’t change Uber’s business model, according to Steven Hill, a senior fellow with the New America Foundation and author of five books, including “Raw Deal: How the Uber Economy and Runaway Capitalism Are Screwing American Workers.”
Hill provides a blueprint in a Salon article:
Uber rose to a $70 billion valuation under Kalanick’s leadership and an “Animal House”-style business plan, but the 40-year-old, who co-founded the company with Garrett Camp in 2009, was forced to resign this week after being pressured by investors following a string of scandals.
“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors’ request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Kalanick said in an email to employees, Reuters reported.
Controversies included allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination and a lawsuit alleging that a former Uber project head stole self-driving car secrets from Google. Kalanick hired the law firm of former Attorney General Eric Holder Holder to investigate the allegations. Holder’s report recommended less responsibility for Kalanick, who helped grow Uber fast by promoting a cutthroat company culture.
Despite Uber’s growth, the company still suffered from a common Silicon Valley startup problem—making money. Hill explains:
In March, Uber director Arianna Huffington said the board still supported Kalanick. She thought he could be redeemed. The negative press, however, proved too much to overcome.
“Even though Kalanick was driving performance, the company is not sustainable in this form,” Jennifer Chatman, a business professor at the University of California at Berkeley, told The Associated Press. “The company is quite vulnerable to very, very expensive lawsuits. He couldn’t stay.”
Not everyone agrees. After Kalanick’s fall from grace, Silicon Valley heavyweights including venture capitalist Bill Gurley continue to praise him as a model visionary.
Some Uber employees even want Kalanick to return. According to BuzzFeed News, managers are encouraging workers at the company to sign a petition to reinstate Kalanick as CEO. (He remains on Uber’s board.)
Holder thinks Uber can bounce back, but no one knows whether Kalanick’s departure will be good or bad for the company. For now, it’s both.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz.
