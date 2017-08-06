|
|
August 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
California Considers Suing Trump Administration Over Immigration Policies
Posted on Aug 6, 2017
Following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ threat to withhold certain federal funds from “sanctuary cities” that harbor undocumented immigrants, it appears that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a team of like-minded lawyers are prepared to sue the Trump administration in turn.
According to the The Sacramento Bee:
California Governor Jerry Brown cautiously voiced his support for the idea of allowing a court to decide the constitutionality of such a policy in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” saying, ““It might just be very helpful to get into court and resolve this in a judicial form, rather than in the rhetoric of politicians talking past one another. ... [I]f the law is ambiguous, we can clarify it through litigation.”
The fight over sanctuary cities is a contentious one, but there is legal precedent for courts to rule as unconstitutional policies like the one Sessions has just proposed. In April, a federal judge blocked Trump’s effort to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities. The ruling was a significant one, as The New York Times notes:
California has been of particular interest to President Trump as a problematic sanctuary city. As he told Fox News in February, ““If we have to, we’ll defund. We give tremendous amounts of money to California — California in many ways is out of control, as you know.”
Becerra is expected to fight back against Sessions’ order similarly to how San Francisco did — by asserting that funding distribution of grants to police departments and cities is under the jurisdiction of Congress. The Sacramento Bee elaborates:
The Trump administration claims that the cooperation of sanctuary cities is necessary to fight crime and gang violence, but the mayors, police forces and labor commissions of sanctuary cities have pushed back against this assertion, maintaining that withholding crime-fighting funds or removing undocumented worker protections will exacerbate problems in immigrant communities with regard to their relationship with the police.
Additionally, a UCSD study demonstrates that crime is actually lower in sanctuary cities, and other studies show that crime rates are not higher in communities comprised of undocumented immigrants — in turn suggesting that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are ill-advised and ineffective at best, and rooted in racist nationalism at worst.
—Posted by Emily Wells
—By Emily Wells.
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation