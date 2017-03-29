|
March 29, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Brexit Has Now Officially Begun, But No One Seems to Know How Long It Will Actually Take
Posted on Mar 29, 2017
British prime minister Theresa May expressed her desire to maintain a “deep and special” relationship with the European Union as she triggered the infamous Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty with a letter delivered to the European Council on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. PST) as planned. The six-page dispatch is the next step in a process that began in June of 2016 when slightly more than half of the U.K. citizens voted to leave the E.U. Then, on March 14, the British Parliament voted to give May permission to invoke the treaty article that would mark the beginning of the U.K.‘s exit from the E.U.
Thus on Wednesday, with a letter and not a bang, began the formal negotiations between the U.K. and the European organization, but in response to the message, E.U. officials have essentially said, “Not so fast.”
From The Telegraph:
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has also responded to the triggering, according to The Guardian. Read his full response below:
The Guardian also reports that the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, confirmed receipt of May’s letter and stated, “There is no reason to pretend this is a happy day in Brussels or in London. ... Most Europeans, including almost half of all British voters, wish wished to stay together and not drift apart.”
For those of you wondering, what on earth comes next in this euro-saga, The Independent has drafted a handy guide, all the while warning that “no one is entirely sure” what will happen during the negotiations:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
