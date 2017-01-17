Breaking: President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

Posters urging for Manning’s release at the 2014 San Francisco Pride Parade. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

Civil rights groups and members of the intelligence community cheered late Tuesday when news broke that President Obama commuted whistleblower Chelsea Manning‘s prison sentence.

Manning, who was convicted in 2013 for violating the Espionage Act, was rumored to be on Obama’s short-list for commutations, yet many held little hope that she would actually be freed earlier than her 2045 release date.

However, The New York Times reports:

President Obama on Tuesday largely commuted the remaining prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the army intelligence analyst convicted of an enormous 2010 leak that revealed American military and diplomatic activities across the world, disrupted the administration, and made WikiLeaks, the recipient of those disclosures, famous. The decision by Mr. Obama rescued Ms. Manning, who twice tried to commit suicide last year, from an uncertain future as a transgender woman incarcerated at the male military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has been jailed for nearly seven years, and her 35-year sentence was by far the longest punishment ever imposed in the United States for a leak conviction. Now, under the terms of Mr. Obama’s commutation announced by the White House on Tuesday, Ms. Manning is set to be freed on May 17 of this year, rather than in 2045. The commutation also relieved the Department of Defense of the difficult responsibility of her incarceration as she pushes for treatment for her gender dysphoria — including sex reassignment surgery — that the military has no experience providing.

Fellow whistleblower Edward Snowden expressed his reaction to the news via Twitter:

In five more months, you will be free. Thank you for what you did for everyone, Chelsea. Stay strong a while longer! https://t.co/PaLvJDvDbl — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

In fact, many on Twitter celebrated the news of Manning’s impending freedom:

Others, however, pointed out that Manning’s commutation may have ramifications for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. WikiLeaks tweeted this just last week:

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

It’s unclear if Assange will indeed agree to U.S. extradition in the face of this breaking news.

