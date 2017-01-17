|
Breaking: President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence
Posted on Jan 17, 2017
Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.
Civil rights groups and members of the intelligence community cheered late Tuesday when news broke that President Obama commuted whistleblower Chelsea Manning‘s prison sentence.
Manning, who was convicted in 2013 for violating the Espionage Act, was rumored to be on Obama’s short-list for commutations, yet many held little hope that she would actually be freed earlier than her 2045 release date.
However, The New York Times reports:
Fellow whistleblower Edward Snowden expressed his reaction to the news via Twitter:
In fact, many on Twitter celebrated the news of Manning’s impending freedom:
Others, however, pointed out that Manning’s commutation may have ramifications for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. WikiLeaks tweeted this just last week:
It’s unclear if Assange will indeed agree to U.S. extradition in the face of this breaking news.
You can read Truthdig’s past reports on Manning here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
