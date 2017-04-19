|
Bill O’Reilly Is Ousted From Fox News
Posted on Apr 19, 2017
Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox News. The host of the “O’Reilly Factor” saw his career of more than 20 years at the right-leaning network come to a sudden halt on Wednesday, when network executives announced he had been fired.
O’Reilly’s fate was decided a day before a board meeting was slated at 21st Century Fox, which owns Fox News. Recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the veteran anchorman had been on the agenda as one of the board’s discussion topics. An April 1 report by The New York Times detailed those claims and examined the hefty payouts Fox and O’Reilly had made to five women in exchange for those women remaining silent and agreeing to drop their cases.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement.
Roger Ailes, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, was forced from his position last year after several charges of sexual harassment against him also made headlines.
Then came the backlash against O’Reilly—as well as a ratings spike for the most-watched news show on any cable network. What finally tipped the balance came down to cold, hard cash. Although, O’Reilly had been hit with similar accusations in the past, this time a robust lineup of advertisers pulled their sponsorship in response to the Times’ revelations.
Here’s more about O’Reilly’s firing as reported by The New York Times, one of O’Reilly’s least favorite news sources:
President Donald Trump—another influential male media titan familiar with the legalities of sexual harassment claims—came to O’Reilly’s defense earlier this month, but the president’s backing was no match for the fallout caused by the mass exodus of corporate sponsors.
For his part, O’Reilly had been on an impromptu Italian vacation as the controversy built up and blew up. As word of his newly instated free-agent status spread, O’Reilly was photographed shaking hands with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The New York Times was at the ready to cover the occasion.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
|
