Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
California’s ‘Medicare-for-All’ Plan Clears State Senate
 By Jon Queally / Common Dreams
The Danger of Having David Clarke Work at the Department of Homeland Security
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
Trump Ran as an Ally to Business, but Snubbed CEOs by Pulling Out of the Paris Accord
 By Jena Mcgregor / The Washington Post

Ear to the Ground
Bilderberg 2017: Closed-Door Meeting of Global Leaders Will Focus on Trump ‘Progress Report’
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord, Drawing Fire From Opponents Around the Globe (Video)
One Officer Involved in Tamir Rice Case Is Fired, Another Suspended
Military-Style Counterterrorism Measures Were Used Against DAPL Protesters, Leaked Documents Show

A/V Booth
How Undocumented Communities Targeted by Trump Can Push Back (Audio)
Noam Chomsky on Climate Change, Foreign Policy and ‘the Facade of Trumpisms’ (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada

Truthdig Bazaar
Engaging the Muslim World

Engaging the Muslim World

By Juan Cole
$11.47
The Novel of Worldliness

The Novel of Worldliness

Peter Brooks
9.99

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Bilderberg 2017: Closed-Door Meeting of Global Leaders Will Focus on Trump ‘Progress Report’

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

  The highly secretive Bilderberg meetings are taking place in this unassuming Westfields Marriott hotel in Chantilly, Va. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

Hundreds of political and economic elites are gathering in Chantilly, Va., for a three-day summit on international geopolitics known as the Bilderberg meetings. At the top of the group’s agenda? “The Trump administration: a progress report.”

The outcome of the summit is anyone’s guess, as the infamous Bilderberg meetings are top secret (the name “Bilderberg” comes from the Dutch hotel where the first summit was held in 1954). The summit “[kicked] off on Thursday in heavily guarded seclusion at the Westfields Marriott, a luxury hotel a short distance from the Oval Office,” The Guardian reports. “The hotel was already on lockdown on Wednesday, and an army of landscapers have been busy planting fir trees around the perimeter, to protect coy billionaires and bashful bank bosses from any prying lenses.”

The Guardian continues:

According to the meeting’s agenda, “China” will be discussed at a summit attended by the Chinese ambassador, the US commerce secretary, the US national security adviser, two US senators, the governor of Virginia, two former CIA chiefs – and any number of giant US investors in the country, including the heads of the financial services firms the Carlyle Group and KKR. Oh, and the boss of Google. ...

All this is the kind of thing that should be headline news, but with the president of Turner International attending, we can be fairly sure Bilderberg won’t make many ripples at CNN. And British readers should not expect much coverage at the London Evening Standard either: their new editor and longtime Bilderberg attendee George Osborne is on the list, despite a general election looming in a week’s time.

You could of course complain about a lack of press coverage of Bilderberg in the UK, but with the head of the media watchdog Ofcom at the conference, you may not get an immediate reply.

More than 130 participants from 21 countries are expected to attend, including top officials from the Trump administration, such as Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, strategist Chris Liddell and billionaire Peter Thiel.

In addition to these Trump administration leaders, other “big-hitters from geopolitics” will be in attendance, including Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund; Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands; and Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S.

And it wouldn’t be a Bilderberg meeting without Henry Kissinger, whom The Guardian describes as the “gravel-throated kingpin of Bilderberg” and who has attended the summit since its inception.

In an op-ed for The Guardian, Charlie Skelton notes the lack of diversity among Bilderberg participants and mocks the agenda topics. He writes:

They’re trumpeting the diversity of a conference where less than 25% of the participants are female. Which would be a huge step forward, if it were currently 1963.

And as for racial diversity, there are more senior executives of Goldman Sachs at this year’s Bilderberg than there are people of colour.

Perhaps by “diverse” they mean that some of the participants own hedge funds, whereas others own vast industrial conglomerates. Some are on the board of HSBC, others are on the board of BP. Some are lobbyists, others are being lobbied. That sort of thing.

Dafter still is the agenda item: “Can globalisation be slowed down?”. You think that the assembled heads of Google, AT&T, Bayer, Airbus, Deutsche Bank, Ryanair, Fiat Chrysler, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange want to see a brake on globalisation? It’s the air that they breathe.

Other topics on the agenda include “The war on information,” “Why is populism growing?” and “Can globalization be slowed down?”

The secretive nature of the meetings is “a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists,” the BBC notes. “Some critics have accused the group—which has met every year since 1954—of plotting to impose a one-world government.”

Indeed, Bilderberg is being heavily discussed by conspiracy theorists on Twitter and is featured prominently on conspiracy sites such as InfoWars.

Although past conferences have generated protests, International Business Times reporter James Tennent reported that on Thursday, “the bangs had already fizzled out—three independent journalists and a few cops were in the sun outside.”

On its FAQ, Bilderberg states that press conferences were “stopped due to a lack of interest,” and adds that “[t]he meeting is closed to reporting journalists in order to encourage the highest level of openness and dialogue.”

“Bilderberg gave its last press conference in the mid-1970s,” Skelton says. “It’s time for them to lay down their arms, enter the 21st century, and start talking.”

Read the Bilderberg meeting agenda here and take a look at the full list of participants here.

—Posted by Emma Niles.

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 