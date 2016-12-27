|
Best of Truthdig’s Ear to the Ground 2016: A Showcase of Activists’ Approaches to the Election
Posted on Dec 27, 2016
Editor’s note: From Dec. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Truthdig is running a roundup of the top 10 stories of 2016 in the following categories: Live Blog, A/V Booth, Report, Book Review, Ear to the Ground, Cartoon, Film Review, Live at Truthdig and Truthdigger of the Week.
Our Ear to the Ground section was flush with election news this year, of course. However, the most-read posts in 2016 were not so much about election results but activism inspired by the democratic process. WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, whose organization’s leaks of emails from the Clinton campaign left their mark on the election, shows up more than once on this list, but he was beaten to the top by a peculiar form of protest that took place earlier in the year.
10. Glenn Greenwald: The Media’s Coverage of Donald Trump Is ‘Kind of Hysterical’
9. WikiLeaks Accused Facebook of Censorship in Hillary Clinton Email Release
8. Arizona Secretary of State Confirms Election Fraud During Primary Vote
7. Chelsea Clinton Attacked Bernie Sanders: ‘We Are Not Electing a King’
6. Julian Assange Said Voting for Hillary Clinton Would ‘Spread Terrorism’
5. Noam Chomsky and Over 100 Intellectuals Denounced ‘Savage’ Media Treatment of Britain’s Jeremy Corbyn
4. Washingtonians Hounded Superdelegate Who Supported Clinton After Constituents Favored Sanders
3. Electoral College Members in Colorado and Texas Sought to Reject Donald Trump
2. Julian Assange: Leak of Hillary Clinton Emails Should Be Enough to Indict Her, but ...
1. World’s Largest ‘Fart-In’ Is Planned for Hillary Clinton’s Acceptance Speech in Philadelphia
