July 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Join the Conversation on Gender Politics

Posted on Jul 14, 2017

Conrad Bakker / CC 2.0

Truthdig covers politics on many fronts, not only in regard to electoral contests, parties and the perpetual struggle over resources and power in government. We also examine politics as they relate to gender, culture, race, identity, class, consumerism, food ... the list goes on.

Gender politics have made headlines in the U.S. in recent years, stoked by right-wing attempts to turn debates over transgender rights into wedge-issue fodder. These developments have been followed by Truthdig columnists and writers including Sonali Kolhatkar, Larry Gross, Kasia Anderson, Emma Niles and Channing G. Joseph.

Two prominent transgender activists, Lewis Wallace and Misty Snow, were featured in conversation with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer on episodes of “Scheer Intelligence,” his podcast for KCRW, that were posted here and here on Truthdig.

Most recently, Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges wrote about how the gender politics of some radical feminists directly challenged the inclusion of transgender people in feminist circles and efforts. That piece, which also included substantial input from Misty Snow, drew strong responses from readers—as well as from Lewis Wallace, whom Hedges had contacted for the story.

Wallace weighed in via Twitter following the piece’s publication:

We’d like to continue this discussion in a productive and engaged way on this site. In that spirit, we are opening the floor, to Truthdig readers who would like to contribute developed responses of their own. If you would like to join the conversation and submit a respectful, reasoned piece, email it to submissions@truthdig.com. Truthdig editors will choose which responses to publish. We look forward to our readers joining the dialogue.

