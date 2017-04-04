Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Demobilizing America: A Nation Made by War and a Citizenry Unmade by It
 By Tom Engelhardt / TomDispatch
How Bail Cost Me My Job and My Apartment and Stopped My Life
 By Steph F. / Silicon Valley De-Bug
The Sovietization of the American Political-Media Establishment? (Audio)
 By Stephen F. Cohen / The Nation

Ear to the Ground
As Fear of Deportation Rises, Communities Train for Resistance
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System
Mainstream Media Soft-Pedaled Mosul Airstrike Headlines, Critics Charge

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: Why Is Political Comedy So Important?
Noam Chomsky Assesses Trump’s First 75 Days: ‘He’s Extremely Unpredictable’ (Video)

Animation
Head-Exploding News (Video)

Arts & Culture
Book Suggests That as a Result of Our Environmental Actions, We Are Contemplating Our Own Extinction
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
My Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017)
 By Grisha Freidin / The Noise of Time
Poems From the Pond
 By Lisa Pasold
What Is Sex For?
 By Robert Jensen

Truthdig Bazaar
Islam, Secularism, and Liberal Democracy

Islam, Secularism, and Liberal Democracy

Nader Hashemi
28.95

Sutton

By J.R. Moehringer
$27.99

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

As Fear of Deportation Rises, Communities Train for Resistance

Posted on Apr 4, 2017

  The room was packed during a training session hosted by New Mexico CAFé in early March. (NM CAFé / Twitter)

As fear spreads among immigrant communities over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, one New Mexico organization is teaching residents how to resist. After around 20 people were detained in ICE raids outside of Las Cruces, N.M., local interfaith immigrant advocacy group New Mexico CAFé (Comunidades en Acción y de Fe, or Communities in Action and Faith) organized a training session on civil disobedience.

It began with an ICE raid in February, PRI reports, which resulted in the arrest of around 20 people:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined PRI’s requests to comment on the operation or to confirm the total number of residents who were arrested. After the raid, 100 people gathered to rally at the foot of the Las Cruces federal courthouse and to find out what had happened.

The action, and the lack of official information about it, prompted fear in the neighborhood. The Las Cruces Public Schools district says that 2,366 of their 24,870 students were recorded absent the day after the operation.

Las Cruces is a majority Hispanic city of about 100,000 people, 45 miles north of the US-Mexico border. The city — and New Mexico — voted solidly for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Las Cruces is not calling itself a “sanctuary city,” but law enforcement agencies have a policy of not sharing the immigration status with federal immigration agents of people who aren’t convicted of a crime.

But that does not mean that immigration officers cannot affect this town. So, many immigrants and advocates are trying to answer this question: Is there any way to keep mixed-status immigrant families together?

Sarah Silva, New Mexico CAFé’s executive director, tackled this question after a rally outside of the Las Cruces courthouse by helping to organize a “rapid response training” session several weeks after the arrests.

READ:Bill Clinton Laid the Groundwork for Trump’s Ugly Immigration Policies

PRI continues:

Most of those who show up are retirees and students. Jaime Escalante is among a few people at the training who himself has a mixed immigration status family. He is in his 40s and lives in Vado, the largely Hispanic, rural community outside the Las Cruces city limits that was also subject to ICE action in mid February. …

At the church, CAFé organizer Johana Bencomo, who has been organizing in New Mexico immigrant communities for half a decade, reminds the 136 volunteers of the gravity and unpredictability of what they are signing up for and getting into.

“This is a long-term commitment. This is not going to be pretty,” Bencomo says. “This probably going to be messy for a little while.”

“We are not going to stop at these tactics,” Bencomo says. “For us in our organizing, it is eventually getting to a place where we actually have fair and just immigration reform. That doesn’t criminalize people, that doesn’t militarize the border. That is still is the north star for us.”

Read the entire piece here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 