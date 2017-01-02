Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Reliving Agent Orange, Rethinking The Cost of War
 By Mike Hixenbaugh and Charles Ornstein / The Virginian-Pilot and ProPublica
On Loving Another Country
 By Andrew Bacevich / Moyers & Company
A New Year’s Wish for Donald Trump
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened But Not Ascendant
Scottish Councils Are Considering Implementing Universal Basic Income
Experts Aren’t Convinced by FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking
Snowden Leak Suggests the NSA Could Prove Identity of DNC Hackers

A/V Booth
The Best of ‘Scheer Intelligence’ 2016: Robert Scheer’s Guests Offer a Wealth of Insight
Best of ‘Live at Truthdig’ 2016: Election Chaos Provokes Thoughtful Discussion About the Future

Animation
Ode to the Pundits (Video)

Arts & Culture
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’
Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics
 BLANK

Truthdig Bazaar
The Deadliest Lies: The Israel Lobby and the Myth of Jewish Control

The Deadliest Lies: The Israel Lobby and the Myth of Jewish Control

By Abraham H. Foxman
$24.95
Hannah Arendt: The Last Interview

Hannah Arendt: The Last Interview

$15.95

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened But Not Ascendant

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Erich Ferdinand / (CC-BY-2.0)

The right took power in Britain, the United States and elsewhere throughout the west in 2016 because those who represent the left in electoral politics failed to provide a compelling vision of a better world, writes Gary Younge at The Guardian.

“This was a year in which vulgarity, divisiveness and exclusion won – a triumph for dystopian visions of race, nation and ethnicity,” Younge says. “Those thought dangerous and marginal are now not only mainstream, they have power. Immigrants and minorities are fearful, bigots are emboldened, discourse is coarsened. Progressive alternatives, while available, have yet to find a coherent electoral voice.”

But while the prospects for hope are scarce there is, none the less, one thing from which we might draw solace. The right is emboldened but it is not in the ascendancy. The problem is that the centre has collapsed, and liberalism is in retreat. There is nothing to celebrate in the latter but there is much to ponder in the former. It suggests that this moment is less the product of some unstoppable force than the desperate choice of last resort.

Americans did not turn their backs on a bright new future but on a candidate offering more of the same at a time when the gap between rich and poor and black and white is growing. Nor did most of them vote for Donald Trump. Not only did he get fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, but he got a lower proportion of the eligible vote than Mitt Romney in 2012, John McCain in 2008, John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000 – all of whom lost.

Britain did back Brexit – no sugarcoating that. But voters didn’t reject the case for the EU because it was never really made. Nor was it a rejection of the case for immigration, because that was never made either. I don’t know whether remain would have prevailed if those cases had been made. Probably not. But since they weren’t made they could hardly have been defeated. Instead people were fed a diet of fear of the unknown from a political class that has failed them and gagged.

The right did not win the arguments: they won electoral contests because their principal opponents were too arrogant, complacent or contemptuous (and sometimes all three) to make an argument beyond “at least we’re not them”.

“This cloud is large, low, dark and pendulous,” Younge continues “The immediate forecasts are bleak. So we must prepare ourselves as best we can. For this is the climate in which we must now make our case, drawing what little comfort we can from the fact that people have not rejected the chance of a better world. They have not yet been offered one.”

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 