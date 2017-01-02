|
|
January 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened But Not Ascendant
Posted on Jan 2, 2017
The right took power in Britain, the United States and elsewhere throughout the west in 2016 because those who represent the left in electoral politics failed to provide a compelling vision of a better world, writes Gary Younge at The Guardian.
“This was a year in which vulgarity, divisiveness and exclusion won – a triumph for dystopian visions of race, nation and ethnicity,” Younge says. “Those thought dangerous and marginal are now not only mainstream, they have power. Immigrants and minorities are fearful, bigots are emboldened, discourse is coarsened. Progressive alternatives, while available, have yet to find a coherent electoral voice.”
“This cloud is large, low, dark and pendulous,” Younge continues “The immediate forecasts are bleak. So we must prepare ourselves as best we can. For this is the climate in which we must now make our case, drawing what little comfort we can from the fact that people have not rejected the chance of a better world. They have not yet been offered one.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation