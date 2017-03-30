|
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Some Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System
Posted on Mar 30, 2017
Immigration is a human rights test of our generation. It’s also a defining historical moment for America. The meaning of this hour is that we need to renew our country in the image of her founding promises of universal rights rooted in God. Immigration is about more than immigration. It’s about renewing the soul of America.
Those are the words of Archbishop José Gomez, the fifth and current archbishop of Los Angeles, from the introduction of his 2013 book, “Immigration and the Next America: Renewing the Soul of Our Nation.” The words could not be more relevant as the United States struggles to find a solution for its broken immigration system.
On March 23, according to the Catholic News Agency, Archbishop Gomez discussed immigration reform in a passionate talk to students at the Catholic University of America.
The 65-year-old archbishop was once an immigrant himself. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, he became an American citizen over 20 years ago and would like to see current immigration policies in the United States balance love and law with justice and mercy—regardless of legal status. While 25 percent of deportations break up families, Gomez explained, most of these deportations do not involve violent criminals. “Every immigrant is a human person, a child of God. ... Immigration should keep families together,” he stated.
Archbishop Gomez concluded his talk by reminding the audience that America was born from immigrants—before the arrival of English settlers, founding fathers and the Revolutionary War—when Spanish and Mexican missionaries and Philippine immigrants settled in North America (what is now the United States) in the 16th century. Spanish missionary priests celebrated the nation’s first Thanksgiving “in what is now Saint Augustine, Florida. In 1565. That’s about a half century before the Pilgrims.”
“The first non-indigenous language spoken in this country was not English. It was Spanish. We need to really think about what that means,” he said. “[We] can no longer afford to tell a story of America that excludes the rich inheritance of Latinos and Asians.”
The face of America and the conception of American identity has evolved over centuries. Instead of excluding people and giving in to fears of the moment, Archbishop Gomez thinks the key to making America great is embracing the diversity of the United States and bringing conscience into the conversation.
“That is what’s at stake in our immigration debate – the future of this beautiful American story,” Archbishop Gomez said. “Our national debate is really a great struggle for the American spirit and the American soul.”
You can read all of Archbishop Gomez’s talk here.
Almost 10 percent of the undocumented immigrants in America live in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Catholic churches in Southern California are prepared to protect them.
According to the Orange County Register, Bishop Kevin Vann sent a letter to all Diocese of Orange parishes in March, warning them to be ready for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) searches for immigrants and refugees “at or near a church, school, hospital or clinic.”
The letter was sent after reports surfaced that an ICE van was photographed on the Christ Cathedral campus Feb. 17. The van, it turned out, belonged to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and an officer was at the church to participate in a veteran’s funeral service. Rep. Lou Correa’s office had shared the report, which sparked alarm with Orange County Catholics.
An ICE spokeswoman, Virginia Kice, said that “ICE has policies telling officers to avoid sensitive locations including schools, houses of worship and hospitals.” Weddings, funerals, marches, rallies or parades also are off limits, the Orange County Register reported. To carry out enforcement at such locations, an ICE supervisor needs to give special approval.
“When people put out misinformation, it creates panic and puts our officers and the general public at risk,” Kice said. “We ask the public to reach out to us and verify before you vilify.”
Correa’s office is taking steps to correct the information they sent in a news release March 17.
But the Catholic diocese throughout Southern California is not taking any chances. Vann’s letter included what parishes should do if an ICE official shows up at a parish. Earlier this year, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and dioceses of Orange and San Bernardino worked together to produce a 50-page informational package on immigration rights and interacting with ICE.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz.
