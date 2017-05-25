Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Appeals Court Refuses to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban

Posted on May 25, 2017

  A protester outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

This story is developing.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 Thursday to uphold an injuction blocking President Trump’s travel ban on six majority-Muslim countries. The court writes that the ban, which Trump issued via executive order earlier this year, “speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.”

The New York Times adds:

Mr. Trump had narrowed the scope of his first executive order, issued in January, in response to an earlier appeals court decision halting it. But the basic flaws in his approach remained, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled.

The case is now likely to go to the Supreme Court.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been an outspoken opponent of the ban, celebrated the news on Twitter:

Read the full ruling here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

