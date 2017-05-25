|
Appeals Court Refuses to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban
Posted on May 25, 2017
This story is developing.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 Thursday to uphold an injuction blocking President Trump’s travel ban on six majority-Muslim countries. The court writes that the ban, which Trump issued via executive order earlier this year, “speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.”
The New York Times adds:
The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been an outspoken opponent of the ban, celebrated the news on Twitter:
Read the full ruling here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
