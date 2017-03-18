|
|
March 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s ‘Pervasive Female Double’—an In-Depth Look
Posted on Mar 18, 2017
Kellyanne Conway is no stranger to media attention, and a lengthy profile in New York magazine illustrates how she is becoming “a bona fide celebrity in her own right.”
Reporter Olivia Nuzzi spent 49 days profiling the Trump campaign manager turned trusted adviser.
“Conway claims to be sick of herself,” Nuzzi writes. “But she’s also clearly having a lot of fun being the center of attention in what’s surely the strangest era in modern political history.”
Through numerous anecdotes, Nuzzi highlights Conway’s bizarre yet special relationship with the president. She writes:
Nuzzi makes it clear Conway is a favorite of Trump and a major force in his administration. She is “a pervasive female double of the president, an extension of his will and much more fiendishly committed to her boss than anyone else working on his behalf,” Nuzzi writes, concluding that Conway is “the functional First Lady of the United States.”
Her popularity, even with “[h]orrified critics of the president,” is unavoidable, Nuzzi continues, offering a glimpse into Conway’s intensely social personality:
On Twitter, Nuzzi addressed criticism that her profile is sympathetic to Conway. “My favorite criticism I get for profiles is that I’ve ‘humanized’ someone you don’t like. Guess what? People are complicated!” she tweeted.
“Lots of things can be true at once,” she continued. “Someone can do something awful & be funny, have bad beliefs & be compelling. Reality isn’t black & white.”
Throughout the profile, Nuzzi does not hold back from addressing Conway’s media manipulations and falsehoods. Rather, she delves into her subject’s own logic when Conway spreads misleading information. “In her capacity as Trump’s spokeswoman, Conway has said many incorrect things,” Nuzzi writes of Conway’s “almost freakish facility with falsehoods.”
She continues:
Ultimately, Nuzzi’s fascinating profile reveals how Conway rocketed into the role of one his closest advisers. “Trump doesn’t appear to feel shame, not in his communications strategy nor in any other part of his life,” Nuzzi states at one point. “And Conway has become his most convincing doppelgänger by not feeling shame either.”
Read the entire piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation