Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Meet the Hundreds of Government Officials the President Has Quietly Installed
 By Justin Elliott, Derek Kravitz and Al Shaw / ProPublica
What Syrian Refugees Think of Trump’s Refugee Ban
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hawaii Files First Lawsuit Against Trump’s Revised Travel Ban
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
‘A Day Without a Woman’ Strike Shuts Down Schools in Alexandria, Va.
Is It Fair to Label the President a Liar?
WikiLeaks Publishes Thousands of Documents on Alleged CIA Hacking Techniques
Glenn Greenwald: Democrats Demonize Trump for Pursuing Russia Policy Obama Championed

A/V Booth
International Women’s Day Live Blog: What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looks Like
Al Franken Slams Jeff Sessions’ ‘Insulting’ Letter to Senate Judiciary Committee

Animation
Unpresidented Trump (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood?
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning

War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning

Chris Hedges
$10.20
The Cross and the Lynching Tree

The Cross and the Lynching Tree

By James H. Cone

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

‘A Day Without a Woman’ Strike Shuts Down Schools in Alexandria, Va.

Posted on Mar 8, 2017

  Demonstrators in Winchester, Va., rally on Jan. 21 in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. (Coy Ferrell, flickr)

What would happen without women? Paola Mendoza, co-artistic director of the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington, wanted to find out, so she organized the “A Day Without a Woman” strike to demonstrate “a day without us is actually a day when the world stops functioning.”

In the case of Alexandria, Va., she is right.

More than 300 staff members of the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) district requested leave for March 8, the day of the demonstration. The huge number of requests resulted in the district’s closure and a lost day of instruction for its 15,056 students.

Helen Lloyd, the director of communications for the ACPS, relayed the message to the public:“When personal leave is requested, we are not in a position to deny it [and] staff have requested leave for multiple reasons on this day—one of which is in support of the Day Without Women [sic].” Lloyd said no rules were broken and described parent and student reactions to the closure as “mixed.”

Although the school complied with the request, the school district’s superintendent, Alvin L. Crawley, stated in a letter sent to parents that the closure “is not based on a political stance or position.”

“The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction,” Crawley said in the letter.

While the Alexandria school district has been shut down for the day, organizers of the “Day Without a Woman” demonstration were prepared for women across the nation to follow suit, building on the momentum generated from the Women’s March on Washington that took place on Jan. 21, the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

The purpose of the “Day Without a Woman” strike is to promote ”economic solidarity” by encouraging women to abstain from work and avoid shopping, except at businesses owned by women and minorities. Women are also encouraged to wear red.

“The point to that is not just to cause chaos and disruption for disruption’s sake but to actually say you need us,” Mendoza said. “So respect us, hear our voices. Allow us to be represented the way we should be.”

—Posted by Clara Romeo.

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 