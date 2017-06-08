Top Leaderboard, Site wide
June 8, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Voters Are Fired Up for Single Payer, Creating a Dilemma for Democrats
 By Margaret Flowers / Health Over Profit
It Would Be a Shame Not to Ask James Comey These Questions About the FBI While He’s Under Oath
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Leaked NSA Report Short on Facts, Proves Little in ‘Russiagate’ Case
 By Scott Ritter

Ear to the Ground
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows
Oculus Founder Is Developing New Surveillance Technology With Help From Peter Thiel
Dutch Company Comes Up With an Ingenious Way to Heat Water for Free
NSA Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Report on Russian Hacking

A/V Booth
Watch James Comey Testify Before Congress Live (Video)
Noam Chomsky: Trump Administration’s Legislative Agenda Is Uniquely Cruel, Even for the Far Right

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey

Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

White Man’s Burden

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Party Unity

True Sympathy

Intervention









