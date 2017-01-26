Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Rubab Player Breaks Down Barriers for Female Musicians in Afghanisan
 By Sitara Sadaat / Sahar Speaks
A Violent Cesspool of Our Own Making
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
Infrastructure Costs Can Be Halved—Here’s How
 By Ellen Brown / Web of Debt

Ear to the Ground
Trump’s Approval Ratings May Be Low, but Some Americans Are Willing to Give Him a Chance
‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Donald Trump’s Threats to Cut Funding
Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Registered to Vote in Two States
State Department 2014 Report: The Keystone XL Pipeline Will Create Only 50 Long-Term Jobs

A/V Booth
At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)
Live at Truthdig: Analyzing President Trump’s First Few Days—and the Accompanying Protests

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving in Prison

Who Moved My Soap?: The CEO’s Guide to Surviving in Prison

By Andy Borowitz
$28.70
The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

By Adam Johnson

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

U.S. Embassy in Israel [a cartoon from Jordan]

Posted on Jan 26, 2017

Emad Hajjaj, Jordan / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

China Shop

Alternative Reality (Video)

Alternative Facts

March









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 