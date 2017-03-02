Unpresidented Trump (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on Donald Trump's supposedly more presidential tone during his speech in Congress in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on Trump below. Well, it’s another busy week for Donald Trump. Now that the Jeff Sessions lying-about-the-Russians story is out, the president will surely go on the attack and deflect attention with some other tweetstorm or celebrity pissing match. But for a brief instant, he was seen as “presidential.” At least on the evening he read his address to Congress from a teleprompter he kinda’ sorta’ almost did seem somewhat sane. (If for no other reason than he didn’t flay a baby seal in the well of the House chamber.) You have to look no further than what he did earlier in the day to realize that the speech was completely bogus. Earlier, that very same day, the president took the exact opposite position of what he said in his evening address at least four times. From blaming the generals for Ryan Owen’s death, “they lost Ryan,” to conspiratorially suggesting that anti-semitic outbreaks are false flag attacks, he is not really the man we saw at the podium Tuesday evening. (And even that guy was scary.) Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me behind-the-scenes on Patreon.

