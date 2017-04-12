Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Decision on Texas’ Voter ID Law Is Another Loss for Trump Administration
 By Jessica Huseman / ProPublica
Washington’s Trend of Demonizing Foes Lands Sean Spicer in Hot Water
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Dwindling Global Groundwater Could Soon Drive Up Food Prices
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men
We Need to Stop Treating Michael Hayden as an Arbiter of Truth
For One Oregon City, the American Dream Turns Into a Deportation Nightmare

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: How Should We Tell Immigration Stories in the Age of Trump?
Holocaust Survivor Bernard Marks on the ‘Travesty of Justice’ in Trump’s America (Audio)

Animation
Kushner! The Musical (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe
The Best We Could Do
 By Janice Raymond
On the Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel

Truthdig Bazaar
War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning

War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning

Chris Hedges
$10.20
Gogol

Gogol

Vasily Gippius, Donald Fanger, Thomas G. Winner
10.00

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

Uh Oh

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

The Ingreedients

Weight and Sea

Wells Fargo

Step 1









Lockerdome Below Article

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 