Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
64 Years After Korean War, North Still Digging Up Bombs
 By Eric Talmadge / Associated Press
Saving Illinois: Getting More Bang for the State’s Bucks
 By Ellen Brown / Web of Debt
Rising Vineyard Heat Hits Grape Pickers
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Republicans’ Attempts to Scrap the ACA Produce a Surprising Side Effect
The Real Political Obstacle Facing Single-Payer
Senators Engage in a New Bipartisan Effort to Pass Dream Act
Trump Is Reported to Be Discussing Possibility of Pardoning Himself, Relatives or Aides

A/V Booth
U.S. Bill Would Make It a Felony to Support the International Boycott Against Israel (Video)
‘Nobody Speak’: How Billionaires Are Silencing the First Amendment (Audio)

Animation
Repeal & Whatever (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Dunkirk’ Avoids Politics and Melodrama to Deliver a Powerful Human Survival Story
 By Allen Barra
The Unwomanly Face of War
 By Elaine Margolin
Disney’s Cast for ‘Aladdin’ Remake Sparks Debate on Cultural Authenticity
The Life of Caliph Washington
 By Colbert I. King

Truthdig Bazaar
Inside WikiLeaks

Inside WikiLeaks

By Daniel Domscheit-Berg
$15.64
In My Father’s Name

In My Father’s Name

Mark Arax
25.95

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Trump’s Tongue [A Cartoon From Spain]

Posted on Jul 24, 2017

Kap / La Vanguardia / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

The Joys of Flying [A Cartoon From Switzerland]

Scaramucci

Mueller Into the Swamp

Who Owns What









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 