January 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

By Mark Fiore

In award-winning animator Mark Fiore's latest clip, the president-elect gets a chance to tell us about his dream, which is, of course, "the best." Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts about the Trump inauguration below.

If you haven’t picked up your free inauguration tickets yet, there’s still time! To get you in the mood, this cartoon is a little preview of what we can expect. How many times will Donald Trump say “great” and “incredible” in his speech? (Use caution if you plan on playing an inauguration speech drinking game.)

Oddly enough, it’s beginning to seem like the inauguration may be an attempt to distract from the truly horrific cabinet picks the new president (ulp) has made. From grizzly bears justifying guns in schools to Egyptian grain elevators to an unsuspecting energy secretary, this is going from bad to worse.

There is much more than just silliness and stupidity in store for us, people are trying to make cruel and dangerous policies that will impact our nation and the world for years (generations?) to come. I can’t believe we’re here, let’s hope we never get used to this. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to visit me on Patreon, too!

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



