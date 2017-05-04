Trump Branded Solutions (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on President Trump's hazy understanding of history in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on Trump below. So it turns out Trump Branded Solutions work not only in the present but in the past, too! If only the supposedly-Trumpian Andrew Jackson had been around to get a better deal, the Civil War would’ve been averted. Since President Trump knows how to fix up the past, just think of all the good work his administration could do across history. Why keep the noble and good Republican American Health Care Act in the present? Let’s send it to the past and have it work its magic on the great diseases of history. Now that we will all have “access” to health insurance, we just need to get our hands on that money to pay the insurance companies to keep us alive. And why stop there? Let’s institute Trumpian free market principles to save the 146 workers who perished in the famed Triangle Shirtwaist Fire. Oops, already tried that lack-of-regulation-get-the-government-out-of-my-business thing. Enjoy the cartoon and remember to visit me here on Patreon!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.