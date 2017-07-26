Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 26, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Amid the Blaring Headlines, Routine Reports of Hate-Fueled Violence
 By Joe Sexton / ProPublica
How to Build a Global Movement to End Mass Killing
 By Medea Benjamin / AlterNet
The Trillion-Dollar ‘National Security’ Budget
 By William D. Hartung / TomDispatch

Transgender People Cannot Serve in ‘Any Capacity’ in the U.S. Military
Senate Republicans Fail to Pass Two of Three Obamacare Repeal Options
Justice Department Announces New Funding Rules in Attempt to Crack Down on Sanctuary Cities
Senate GOP, With an Assist From Vice President Pence, Pushes Its Health Care Bill to the Next Round

Live at Truthdig: Actor James Cromwell on Citizen-Led Climate Action
Live at Truthdig: Oliver Stone in Conversation with Robert Scheer

Repeal & Whatever (Video)

‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Brings Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Creating an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
 By Emma Niles
‘Dunkirk’ Avoids Politics and Melodrama to Deliver a Powerful Human Survival Story
 By Allen Barra

Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Transgression

Posted on Jul 26, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Don’t Ask What Your Country Can Do for You, Squeal Like a Pig

The Accomplice

The Joys of Flying [A Cartoon From Switzerland]









