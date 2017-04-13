Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 13, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Posted on Apr 13, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore creates an anthem in his latest clip that highlights how haphazard and hazardous Donald Trump's recent strike on Syria was. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

I’m a little surprised it took President Trump this long to figure out where the Tomahawk launch button was in the Oval Office. These neat little cruise missiles have been the go-to “safe” weapon of choice for U.S. foreign policy for decades now. (And they look so beautiful when they launch from ships!)

After the horrific chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, someone had to pay. Except we can’t take out Assad because that would leave an even more chaotic vacuum, right? And we have to be careful about what airfield we attack since Russians are everywhere in Syria. And we don’t want to crater airfields because they’re so easy to fix, apparently. So, let’s lob 59 Tomahawk missiles and feel good about ourselves because, well, we DID something!

Unfortunately Syrian planes were flying again within hours from the very same airfield, bombing the very same town where they carried out the chemical attack. It’s so frustrating to be a not-very-super superpower. It seems that Tomahawk missiles are what you fire when you just have to do something but nothing you do works. At least Trump can be declared “presidential” for the third time in his young presidency. Enjoy the cartoon, and stop by and visit me on Patreon!

