Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s Tweets Are a New Form of Governing by Edict
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
With Focus on Russians, Will U.S. Pay Attention to Israeli Plot on U.K. Parliament?
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Obama Picks Up the Pace on Commutations for Nonviolent Offenders
 By Sarah Smith / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone
Democrats Gear Up for Fight Against Future GOP Health Care Proposals
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened but Not Ascendant

A/V Booth
Michelle Obama Holds Back Tears in Final White House Speech
Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti Tells Robert Scheer: I Am Not a Beat!

Animation
De-Obamafication (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: What to Expect and Do if Stung by an Arizona Bark Scorpion
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins

Truthdig Bazaar
What Really Happened to the 1960s: How Mass Media Culture Failed American Democracy

What Really Happened to the 1960s: How Mass Media Culture Failed American Democracy

By Edward P. Morgan
Portrait of a Novel: Henry James and the Making of an American Masterpiece

Portrait of a Novel: Henry James and the Making of an American Masterpiece

Michael Gorra
$15.82

Women’s Tank Top

$18
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Tie That Binds

Posted on Jan 8, 2017

Randall Enos / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Shocking

Sunset

Chair

Campaign Promises









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 