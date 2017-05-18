Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The U.S. and Turkey Are Deeply Divided Over Syria Policy
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Excessive, Lethal Executive Presidential Power Is Now Considered Normal. Trump Is No Exception.
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Justice Department Inspector General Asked to Probe Jeff Sessions’ Role in Comey Firing
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Former NSA Director: Malware Attack ‘Poses a Very Serious Threat to the Future of the Agency’
U.K. Labour Party’s ‘Most Left-Wing Program’ in 30 Years Would Be Paid For by Taxing the Rich
Military Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Free After Seven Years in Prison
On FBI Investigation of Michael Flynn, Trump Asked James Comey to ‘Let This Go’

A/V Booth
Erdogan’s Security Team and Pro-Kurdish Protesters Engage in Violent Clash in Washington (Video)
Washington State Attorney General to Trump: ‘You Can’t Tweet Your Way Out of a Courtroom’ (Video)

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
Noam Chomsky Looks at How the System Is Rigged to Ensure That Corporations Always Win
 By Noam Chomsky / Moyers and Company
Artist Projects Emoluments Clause Onto Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.
 By Emma Niles
Josh Fox’s New Film ‘Awake’ Is a Case Study in Resistance
 By Reynard Loki / AlterNet
The Art World Shares Blame for Trump’s Rise to Power

Truthdig Bazaar
Unmasking Deep Throat

Unmasking Deep Throat

By John W. Dean
$15.00
Iran Religion, Politics and Society Collected Essays

Iran Religion, Politics and Society Collected Essays

Nikki R. Keddie
65.95

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

The Whistler

Posted on May 18, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Spicer

Poor and Rich

Classified

Big Ben









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 