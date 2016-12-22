Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
December 22, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Fake News and the New McCarthyism
 By John Buell / Common Dreams
Billionaire Carl Icahn Will Lead Trump’s ‘Deregulatory Charge,’ Consumer Advocate Says
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
Correcting Schumer on What Medicare Privatization Would Mean
 By Sam Husseini

Ear to the Ground
Sanders Supporter Charges Senior Michigan Democrat With Assault After Committee Meeting Dispute
Obama’s Grants of Clemency Top 1,300 in Effort to Address Justice System Problems
Donald Trump Picks ‘China Hawk’ Peter Navarro to Lead Newly Created Trade Council (Video)
Did Bill Clinton’s Meeting With the Attorney General Force FBI to Issue Letter on Hillary’s Emails?

A/V Booth
‘On Contact’ Discussion: ‘Israeli Weapons Are Tested on Palestinians, Then Sold to the World’
Standing Your Ground in a Trump Presidency: ‘Loss Will Always Be a Teacher’

Animation
The Trump Who Stole America (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Neruda’ Makes Poetry of a Cat-and-Mouse Tale
 By Jordan Riefe
‘By Women Possessed: A Life of Eugene O’Neill’
 By Nelson Pressley
‘Notes of a Native Song’: Writer James Baldwin’s Work Resonates in the Time of Trump
 By Jordan Riefe
‘Where Memory Leads’
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
Fred Tomaselli: The Times

Fred Tomaselli: The Times

Lawrence Weschler
$27.68
The Last Empire: Essays 1992-2000

The Last Empire: Essays 1992-2000

By Gore Vidal
$17.95

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

The Trump Who Stole America (Video)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore updates a Christmas classic to feature Donald Trump as the furry, bright-colored creature who's a "bad billionaire, so from others [he] must steal." Watch the Dr. Seuss-inspired clip and read Fiore's thoughts on the future president, below.

Everyone seems so ready to be done with 2016, but I’m a little more concerned about what’s in store for 2017. Come January 20th, Trump will be a real, live president and not a president-elect. Seems only fitting to do a holiday homage to the best animated Christmas show, ever. (Sacrilege, I know, but I really couldn’t resist.) The silver lining among all the Trump lies, hypocrisy and downright scary cabinet picks, is that there is plenty of material for satire. And for bonus points: the subject of much of this satire has the thinnest skin imaginable and actually complains and engages with creators! (See: SNL.) Sigh, I can only hope. I would gladly give up that silver lining, though, if we could magically (or legally) remove the dangerous, xenophobic, misogynistic loose cannon who is about to become president. Hold on, 2017 is going to get even weirder. In the meantime, Happy Holidays and thanks so much for all of your support!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Horsemen of the Trump Cabinet

Chachi’s Unavailable

Letter

TV









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 