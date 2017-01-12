The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

By Mark Fiore

As President Obama's final speech as leader of the nation is stilling ringing in many people's ears, award-winning animator Mark Fiore offers a few reminders about the things the outgoing president could've ended, but didn't, in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on Obama below. From drone strikes against Americans overseas to broad surveillance powers to indefinite detention, Obama certainly kept his options open, which means he kept President Trump’s options open. Did you catch the touching Obama farewell speech? President Obama gives a great speech and has done some very important, truly beneficial things that will hopefully not be destroyed in the coming Trump era. However, wouldn’t it be nice if had closed the door on some of these dangerous powers when he had the chance? Obama’s optimistic hope and faith in humanity is laid bare as he turns the keys over to Donald Trump. All these things the President-for-Nine-More-Days says sound good, but I don’t think they’ll work on the next occupant of the White House. Obama let tools remain in the presidency that aren’t just bad for Trump, they’re bad for any president. (Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me over on Patreon!)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

