Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Solar Power to Rise From Nuclear Ashes
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
Why It’s Paramount to Hold George W. Bush Accountable for His Crimes as Trump Is Inaugurated
 By Stacy Bannerman / AlterNet
The Violence in Great Britain After the Brexit Vote Might Hold Lessons for America
 By Patrick G. Lee / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
Samantha Bee Realizes She Should’ve Criticized Obama, Our Deporter-in-Chief, Sooner (Video)
Is Policing in America Racially Biased? Watch This Debate Video and See if Your Opinion Shifts

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing

Truthdig Bazaar

The Testament of Mary

By Colm Toibin
$19.99

The Poems of François Villon

The Poems of François Villon

$21.95

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Cartoons
Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

By Mark Fiore

As President Obama's final speech as leader of the nation is stilling ringing in many people's ears, award-winning animator Mark Fiore offers a few reminders about the things the outgoing president could've ended, but didn't, in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on Obama below.

From drone strikes against Americans overseas to broad surveillance powers to indefinite detention, Obama certainly kept his options open, which means he kept President Trump’s options open.

Did you catch the touching Obama farewell speech? President Obama gives a great speech and has done some very important, truly beneficial things that will hopefully not be destroyed in the coming Trump era. However, wouldn’t it be nice if had closed the door on some of these dangerous powers when he had the chance?

Obama’s optimistic hope and faith in humanity is laid bare as he turns the keys over to Donald Trump. All these things the President-for-Nine-More-Days says sound good, but I don’t think they’ll work on the next occupant of the White House. Obama let tools remain in the presidency that aren’t just bad for Trump, they’re bad for any president. (Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me over on Patreon!)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

DeVos

President Obama Farewell Address

Streep

Family Photos









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 