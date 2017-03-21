Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 21, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Why Neil Gorsuch Is a Dream Choice for Right-Wingers
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
It’s Time to Stop Looking to the Generals for Advice on National Security Policy
 By Andrew J. Bacevich / TomDispatch
Resistance Against Darrell Issa Surfaces in Long-Overdue Town Hall
 By The Rev. Madison Shockley

Ear to the Ground
Farmers Suffer From a Shortage of Workers, But Native-Born Americans Don’t Want the Jobs
Director James Comey Confirms FBI Is Investigating Possible Links Between Trump Campaign and Russia
Why Does the Democratic Party Insist on Marginalizing Bernie Sanders?
Majority of Young Americans See Trump as ‘Illegitimate,’ Poll Finds

A/V Booth
Cenk Uygur Tells Democrats How to Fight Neil Gorsuch’s Nomination (Video)
Economist Richard Wolff on Why All Debts Should Be Periodically Forgiven (Video)

Animation
Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

Arts & Culture
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 4)
 By Carrie Rickey
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis’ and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi

Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
The New Meals on Wheels

Posted on Mar 21, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Strength in Numbers

GOP Dammit

Meals on Wheels

Trump’s Budget









If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

