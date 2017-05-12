Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Obama and Trump Could Both Be Considered Guilty of War Crimes
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
Firing of James Comey May Fuel Donald Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Troubles
 By Robert Parry / Consortiumnews
First Dakota Access Pipeline Spill Is Reported
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
In Tweet-Storm, Donald Trump Warns James Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation

A/V Booth
Oliver Stone on the History of Wall Street Corruption and the Future of American Military Power
‘On Contact’: Chris Hedges and Organizer Adam Jackson Discuss Black Activism for a New Era

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra
‘The Designated Mourner’: A Play on Authoritarianism, Re-Staged for the Trump Era
 By Jordan Riefe
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse

Truthdig Bazaar
Hollywood Left and Right: How Movie Stars Shaped American Politics

Hollywood Left and Right: How Movie Stars Shaped American Politics

By Steven J. Ross
$29.95
Reborn: Journals and Notebooks, 1947-1963

Reborn: Journals and Notebooks, 1947-1963

By Susan Sontag
$16.50

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

The New Left

Posted on May 12, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Sounds Familiar

Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Massacre

Strong Macron [a cartoon from Austria]









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 