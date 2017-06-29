The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore delves into the morality of the Republican health care bill. Watch the clip and read Fiore's thoughts below. Well, I bet Mitch McConnell wishes he could have kept the Senate health care bill secret until after the vote. First that whole representative democracy thing got in the way, then the CBO came out with a report that basically confirmed everyone’s worst fears about this terrible bill. As of now, Senate Republicans aren’t even going to put the bill up for a vote until after the Fourth of July recess. (Which is still not enough time to make this bill anything close to sane.) The Senate Trumpcare bill was initially doomed by guys like Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, who didn’t think the bill was mean enough. Trumpcare was blocked from the right, which gave an opening for it to be blocked by more moderate Republicans. Even though the Affordable Care Act has problems, it is much better than dropping 22 million people from their health insurance and chopping Medicaid by $772 billion or so. I guess those are the fun things you do if you’re trying to drown government in the bathtub and “deconstruct the administrative state.” Fortunately, those aren’t the sort of things most people in the United States want to do. Enjoy those empathy genes, and be sure to check out my Patreon page!

