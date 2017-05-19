Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Report Claims Trump Told Russians ‘Nut Job’ Comey’s Dismissal Eased Pressure
 By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams
Trump’s Focus in Saudi Arabia Should Be on Ending Its War With Yemen
 By Medea Benjamin
Whistleblowers, Moral Injury and Perpetual War
 By Peter Van Buren / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Immigration Arrests Rise Almost 40 Percent in Trump’s First 100 Days
Former NSA Director: Malware Attack ‘Poses a Very Serious Threat to the Future of the Agency’
U.K. Labour Party’s ‘Most Left-Wing Program’ in 30 Years Would Be Paid For by Taxing the Rich
Military Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Celebrates First Days Free

A/V Booth
Director Laura Poitras: Julian Assange Is an ‘Equal-Opportunity’ Leaker (Audio)
Elizabeth Warren Challenges Steven Mnuchin Over Glass-Steagall Remarks (Video)

Animation
Taxcutiva (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘The Commune’: Not Quite Here Nor There
 By Jordan Riefe
Czeslaw Milosz: A Life
 By Troy Jollimore
Noam Chomsky Looks at How the System Is Rigged to Ensure That Corporations Always Win
 By Noam Chomsky / Moyers and Company
Artist Projects Emoluments Clause Onto Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.
 By Emma Niles

Truthdig Bazaar
Kinder, Gentler Cartoons

Kinder, Gentler Cartoons

Jeff Danziger
1.75
International Night: A Father and Daughter Cook Their Way Around the World

International Night: A Father and Daughter Cook Their Way Around the World

Mark Kurlansky
$22.23

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

The Hole Truth

Posted on May 19, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Make a Wish

Country Before Party

Taxcutiva (Video)

The Whistler









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 