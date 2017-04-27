The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the milestone below. Here’s hoping we make it through President Trump’s first 100 days quickly, before he tries to ram through any additional executive orders, tax cuts or health care policy. For a guy who doesn’t think the grand measure of First One Hundred Days doesn’t mean anything, he sure looks like he’s a kid cramming to do his homework at the last minute on the bus. (Or in the limo, as the case may be.) Today the Trump administration issued a one-pager complete revision of the US tax code. Scratch that, it was a bullet point list that looked like someone’s first resume detailing all the neat tax cuts Trump wants. Earlier in the week he made a mad dash to get some funding for his big beautiful wall but backed down after realizing that legislation stuff takes, um, time. Most of his presidency to date has been one big executive order/press release that has been blocked by the courts or stalled in Congress. (However, some of the most troubling bills or orders— besides those pesky racist ones— have been rollbacks of previously-sane policies like national monuments.) Enjoy the cartoon, and remember you can see more of my work and go behind-the-scenes here on Patreon!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

