Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore's latest clip is all about the president's favorite pastime: tweeting. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

Okay, it’s abundantly clear that President Trump is extremely unpresidential, particularly when it comes to his tweets. If you’re Trump or one of his supporters, his online persona isn’t presidential, it’s “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.” Did you ever think that the time he’s spending on Twitter may actually be a good thing?

Let’s keep him busy in a virtual world, I say. The busier he is fighting flame wars with Mika and Joe, the less time he’ll have to help repeal Obamacare, sell off our public lands and nuke the Korean Peninsula.

The down side of Trump’s Twitter roughhousing, of course, is that it’s a perfect distraction from actual policymaking and rule changes that are going on behind the scenes. I still haven’t figured out whether he is a master of distraction, just plain crazy or both. Here’s hoping Trump delves deeper into the virtual world and is too busy to bother with the actual levers of power. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to keep track of my cartoon goings-on here on Patreon.

