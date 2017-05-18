Taxcutiva (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore wants to remind viewers in the middle of all the news regarding Trump and Russia that Republicans are trying to harm citizens with their health care law. Watch the clip and read Fiore's thoughts on the American Health Care Act below. It seems like a lifetime ago that the House Republicans passed their awful American Health Care Act. While the Donald Trump/Russia debacle has been rapidly unfolding let’s not forget about legislation that could, um, kill people. That’s what happens when you provide health care “access” that could keep the old, poor and sick from affording actual care. There are so many things wrong with the current Republican healthcare bill, let’s hope some sanity prevails in the Senate. I’m not holding my breath, since that counts as a pre-existing condition. Sure, Obamacare is flawed, but at least it isn’t truly cruel like AHCA. Oh wait, I forgot, the House Republican plan would protect 5% of people with pre-existing conditions. Gee, thanks, fellers! This plan is nothing more than a huge redistribution of wealth from programs that actually help people to a big fat tax cut for the wealthy. If you don’t want your money going to help the less fortunate, sick and elderly, then AHCA is for you! Remember to keep your eyes peeled for non-Trump/Russia news, and in the meantime, be sure to visit me here on Patreon!

