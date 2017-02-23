Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Crimes of the Trump Era (a Preview)
 By Tom Engelhardt / TomDispatch
China Trumps U.S. on Climate Change
 By Terry Macalister / Climate News Network
Mexican Official Says Deporting Non-Mexicans to Mexico Is a ‘Non-Starter’
 By Marcelo Rochabrun / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
#NoDAPL Live Blog: Police Arrest 10 ‘Water Protectors’ at Oceti Sakowin Camp
U.S. Gave $315 Million to Supplier of Mines Accused of Using Slave Labor
Sweden Becomes the New Poster Country for the U.S. Immigration Debate
Beware of the World Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Making, The Observer Warns

A/V Booth
‘The Young Turks’ on the Unexpected Resistance Flooding Republican Town Halls (Video)
Live at Truthdig: Challenging Trump on Immigration

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
Remembering Richard Schickel
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
The Novel of Worldliness

The Novel of Worldliness

Peter Brooks
9.99
Paid For

Paid For

$9.39

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Posted on Feb 23, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore takes a look at lessons that the U.S. can learn from actual attacks in Sweden, not the imaginary ones Trump referred to recently, in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

Of course you’ve heard about President Trump’s rally in Florida where he mentioned, “last night in Sweden,” as a way to bolster support for his anti-immigrant stance. Must’ve been an underreported terror attack, right? Or at least some immigrant violence? Turns out nothing had happened and Trump is just an old man who repeats whatever he sees on Fox News.

Just a few days later there actually was some immigrant violence, several cars were burned and some people were hurt in a couple of small riots. Whew! Now Trump doesn’t look silly, he almost looks clairvoyant, right? Well, I dug a little deeper to investigate this and other incidents of immigrant violence and/or racist attacks.

Sweden really is a cautionary tale for the United States— not because of those nasty immigrant terrorists but because of the right wing neo-Nazi racists who seem to be on the rise in response to increased immigration. Yes, there have been instances of immigrant violence, but there is much more to the story. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me on Patreon for behind-the-scenes goodies!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Gift

Massacres

Texting

The Enemies [a cartoon from Germany]









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 