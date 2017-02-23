Mark Fiore Sweden Attacks! (Video) By Mark Fiore Award-winning animator Mark Fiore takes a look at lessons that the U.S. can learn from actual attacks in Sweden, not the imaginary ones Trump referred to recently, in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below. Of course you’ve heard about President Trump’s rally in Florida where he mentioned, “last night in Sweden,” as a way to bolster support for his anti-immigrant stance. Must’ve been an underreported terror attack, right? Or at least some immigrant violence? Turns out nothing had happened and Trump is just an old man who repeats whatever he sees on Fox News. Just a few days later there actually was some immigrant violence, several cars were burned and some people were hurt in a couple of small riots. Whew! Now Trump doesn’t look silly, he almost looks clairvoyant, right? Well, I dug a little deeper to investigate this and other incidents of immigrant violence and/or racist attacks. Sweden really is a cautionary tale for the United States— not because of those nasty immigrant terrorists but because of the right wing neo-Nazi racists who seem to be on the rise in response to increased immigration. Yes, there have been instances of immigrant violence, but there is much more to the story. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me on Patreon for behind-the-scenes goodies!



