Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
People Who Are Stressed Pay Less Attention to Climate Change Images
 By Inga Vesper / Climate News Network
New Poll Shows More Voters Support Trump Impeachment Than Oppose It
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Mosul on My Mind
 By Tom Engelhardt / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Former NSA Director: Malware Crisis ‘Poses a Very Serious Threat to the Future of the Agency’
U.K. Labour Party’s ‘Most Left-Wing Program’ in 30 Years Will Be Paid for by Taxing the Rich
Military Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Free After Seven Years in Prison
On FBI Investigation of Michael Flynn, Trump Asked James Comey to ‘Let This Go’

A/V Booth
Washington State Attorney General to Trump: ‘You Can’t Tweet Your Way Out of a Courtroom’ (Video)
Noam Chomsky: The Most Remarkable Thing About 2016 Election Was Bernie Sanders, Not Trump (Video)

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
Noam Chomsky Looks at How the System Is Rigged to Ensure That Corporations Always Win
 By Noam Chomsky / Moyers and Company
Artist Projects Emoluments Clause Onto Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.
 By Emma Niles
Josh Fox’s New Film ‘Awake’ Is a Case Study in Resistance
 By Reynard Loki / AlterNet
The Art World Shares Blame for Trump’s Rise to Power

Truthdig Bazaar
Exiting Prostitution: A Study in Female Desistance

Exiting Prostitution: A Study in Female Desistance

42.00
Becoming Enemies: U.S.-Iran Relations and the Iran-Iraq War

Becoming Enemies: U.S.-Iran Relations and the Iran-Iraq War

James G. Blight, Janet M. Lang, Hussein Banai; Malcolm Byrne, John Tirman
40.14

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Spicer

Posted on May 17, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Poor and Rich

Classified

Big Ben

Loopholes









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 