February 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
So-called Executive Orders (Video)

Posted on Feb 9, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on Donald Trump's numerous and controversial executive orders in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

President Trump’s “so-called” judges may very well turn his executive orders into “so-called executive orders.” It is astounding that while awaiting the decision of the Ninth Circuit court, Donald Trump would tear into the very judges deciding the case. Trump is becoming more pathological with each passing day.

The Trump Administration continues to pump out Alternative Facts, from the “Bowling Green Massacre” to, even more disturbing, Trump’s continued statements that crime is at an all time high. Fact-checkers are now so awash in phony facts and bogus statements, their efforts may soon seem futile.

These first weeks of the Trump presidency offer a disheartening (to borrow Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s term) mix of comical bumbling and truly scary proposals. Let’s hope our independent judiciary can slow the stupidity and recklessness of this White House crew. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to visit me on Patreon!

