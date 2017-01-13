Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Part 3: The End of Incarceration
 By Ronald W Pierce
All the President-Elect’s Deniers
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Big Pharma-Backed Democrats Join GOP to Block Bernie Sanders’ Effort to End Drug Price Gouging
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
The Insanity of a New Cold War: A Top Russian Scholar Sounds the Alarm
Donald Trump Is Creating ‘a Framework in Which Authoritarian Leaders Assert More Power’

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes

Truthdig Bazaar
Empire of Illusion

Empire of Illusion

By Chris Hedges

Daily Rituals: How Artists Work

By Mason Currey
$16.96

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

Selling Ourselves Short

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Don’t Go

Read All About It [a cartoon from Slovakia]

The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

DeVos









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 