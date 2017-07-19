Repeal & Whatever (Video)

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on Republicans' failed attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below. After trying varying degrees of cruelty with their replacement for the Affordable Care Act, it looks like Congressional Republicans may be throwing in the towel. Or not. They may try another last ditch effort that will satisfy a cold-hearted Senator Ted Cruz while at the same time appeasing a senator like Susan Collins of Maine. Balancing cruelty and extremism with more traditional conservative values sure is a difficult thing to do. Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to exhibit all the legislative finesse of a MOAB. One day he wants to let Obamacare die while unleashing a tweet storm denying any personal responsibility, the next day he orders senators back to the negotiating table. (This, just one year after his “I alone can fix it” speech at the Republican National Convention.) My guess is that Republicans in Congress won’t get their act together to pass their beloved “repeal & replace” bill and will instead try to kill the Affordable Care Act in thousands of smaller ways. Death by a thousand cuts because, you know, taxes. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me on Patreon!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.