June 8, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Presidential Pens (Video)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore's latest clip centers on President Trump's fondness for signing whatever gets put in front of him. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

President Trump has a cheap showman’s talent for making things look much bigger than they really are. We should count our blessings and be glad he’s not truly efficient and productive when it comes to legislation and actually enacting his policies. Trump loves his Executive Orders— which are really just statements of principles and are basically press releases with extra hype.

The president has taken it a step farther by creating faux signing ceremonies to celebrate his wondrous “infrastructure plan.” Again, a glorified press release that doesn’t carry any legislative power. Trump has adopted the bill-signing practice of “pens, all around!” for all of his signing ceremony theater performances.

Even with the Saudis, Trump touted an arms “deal” that turns out to be nothing more than a wish list. There are no new contracts, only idealized wish lists of contracts that may happen down the road. (Again, let’s count our blessings.) The president has trumpeted his lack of financial ties to Russia by producing a “certified letter,” which is definitely not the same as proof. He should probably throw in a couple fistfuls of commemorative pens to make his Russia denials look even more legitimate, right? Sigh, see you at the Comey hearing! (And be sure to stop by my Patreon page.)

