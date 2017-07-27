Peak Satire Moonshot (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Watch award-winning animator Mark Fiore's latest video on Donald Trump below. Here’s a little peek inside my brain. Week after week, I strive to stay one step ahead of the satire curve but reality quickly catches up with absurdity. It’s a fast-moving target these days as satire goes from imagined to the real world all too quickly. Who would think that we’d see a president riffing in front of 40,000 Boy Scouts about sex and politics? Who would think we’d see a president savaging his attorney general on social media, or urging the military to do his political bidding? See, it’s probably not that far fetched that Trump’s caddy would become the new attorney general. And for late-breaking news, surely it is some sort of dog whistle, and not pure coincidence, that Donald Trump would eliminate transgender people from the military on the very day that President Truman integrated the armed forces back in 1948! Enjoy the absurdity of my cartoon, before it becomes reality. (And in the meantime, stop by and go behind-the-scenes with me on Patreon.)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.