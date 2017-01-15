Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Inauguration Boycott Grows Along With Women’s March Momentum
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Part 5: Back to School and a Sense of Renewal
 By Ronald W. Pierce
Overtime Issue Will Be One of the First Tests of Donald Trump’s Pledge to Help Workers
 By Justin Elliott / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
Allegations of Russian Hacking Cover Up a Larger Issue: Attacks on Independent Journalism
The Affordable Care Act, Election Integrity and the Human Cost of a Reckless War

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson

Truthdig Bazaar
The Watchman’s File: Israel’s Most Powerful Weapon Is Not the Bomb

The Watchman’s File: Israel’s Most Powerful Weapon Is Not the Bomb

Barry M. Lando
$11.69
Gambit: Newer African Writing

Gambit: Newer African Writing

Shaun Randol
B00QSMX2LS

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Peace Now [A cartoon from Costa Rica]

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Arcadio Esquivel, Costa Rica / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

ACA Wreckers

Job Board [a cartoon from the United Arab Emirates]

Inauguration Day

Selling Ourselves Short









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 