Seven Wishes for President Obama’s Parting Shots
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Posted on Dec 29, 2016

By Mark Fiore

In his latest clip, award-winning animator Mark Fiore bestows a special award upon "the pundit class" who helped bring us the impending Donald Trump presidency. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on pundits below.

We made it to the end of 2016! Hooray, it’s smooth sailing from here, right? Right? Um, at any rate, I wanted to give a special shout out to the pundits. While there is plenty of failure to go around, the soothsayers and seers of the pundit class deserve a special failure award for their 2016 performance.

Granted, we’ve never had a morally (and occasionally financially) bankrupt presidential candidate run a successful campaign even after he was recorded detailing his sexual assault exploits. But, hey, it’s a weird year. Of course, pundits and cable news don’t deserve all the blame, idiotic voters shoulder the bulk of the responsibility for this calamity.

While Trump may be Time’s “Person of the Year,” he sure didn’t manage to do this all on his own. Good riddance, 2016, and please go easy on us, 2017. I hope my year-end animated review for 2017 is a little more uplifting, but I’m not holding my breath. Either way, Happy New Year to you, and thanks for supporting my work!

