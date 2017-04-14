Top Leaderboard, Site wide
REPORTS
What Does an ‘America-First’ Foreign Policy Actually Mean?
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
The Washington Establishment Has a History of Making False Intelligence Claims in the Name of War
 By Robert Parry / Consortiumnews
Bridges, Not Bombs, Would Make Donald Trump a True President
 By Bill Moyers / Moyers & Company

Ear to the Ground
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men
We Need to Stop Treating Michael Hayden as an Arbiter of Truth

A/V Booth
Why the Affordable Care Act Hasn’t Gone Far Enough (Audio)
The Problem With How Governments Pay for Wars (Video)

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe
The Financial Diaries
 By Alexis Camins
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe

Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Obsolete

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



