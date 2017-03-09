Obamacare Lite (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on the Republicans' new health care plans in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts below. This has been a head-exploding week so far, and it’s only Wednesday night as I write this. Take your pick, from Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly talking seriously about separating children from their mothers if they cross the border illegally. Or maybe we should talk about the revised “travel ban” of 6 Muslim nations, or maybe the “repeal & replace” of the Affordable Care Act? Head exploding . . . Okay, I went with the new House Republican health care plan. I know, it’s probably not as silly as new HUD secretary Ben Carson calling slaves “immigrants,” but it seems a hell of a lot more important to me. This is big stuff they’re trying to ram through. Fast. With no knowledge of cost or number of people who will (will) be booted off of the health insurance rolls. There is still a chance Paul Ryan will force through the awful cobbled together Frankenstein version of a health care bill. Must do it fast though, before anyone really looks at it or figures out just how terrible it is. Fortunately, it’s getting slammed from both the left and the right. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they made it more palatable to the right. (You know, meaner, and tougher on those mooching poor people.) Hang on tight, and be sure to visit me over on my Patreon page!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

More Below the Ad

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.