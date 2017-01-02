Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 2, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Reliving Agent Orange, Rethinking The Cost of War
 By Mike Hixenbaugh and Charles Ornstein / The Virginian-Pilot and ProPublica
On Loving Another Country
 By Andrew Bacevich / Moyers & Company
A New Year’s Wish for Donald Trump
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened But Not Ascendant
Scottish Councils Are Considering Implementing Universal Basic Income
Experts Aren’t Convinced by FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking
Snowden Leak Suggests the NSA Could Prove Identity of DNC Hackers

A/V Booth
The Best of ‘Scheer Intelligence’ 2016: Robert Scheer’s Guests Offer a Wealth of Insight
Best of ‘Live at Truthdig’ 2016: Election Chaos Provokes Thoughtful Discussion About the Future

Animation
Ode to the Pundits (Video)

Arts & Culture
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’
Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics
Cartoons
Clay Bennett
Nineteenth

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

By Clay Bennett



Settlements

Peace

Unwanted Pregnancy

